Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Posted by on Nov 12th, 2022

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.45 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMBGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMBGet Rating).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.