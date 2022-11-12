Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Holdings Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 53.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

NYSE:KMB opened at $127.45 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.58 and a 200-day moving average of $128.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMB shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.