Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Short Interest Update

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.5% from the October 15th total of 19,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €83.00 ($83.00) to €73.00 ($73.00) in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €90.00 ($90.00) to €83.00 ($83.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €57.00 ($57.00) to €48.00 ($48.00) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Kingspan Group from €66.00 ($66.00) to €64.00 ($64.00) in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kingspan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kingspan Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Shares of KGSPY stock traded up $5.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.50. 9,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,470. Kingspan Group has a 1 year low of $42.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.58.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.1663 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

