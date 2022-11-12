Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, November 14th

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, November 14th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Monday, November 14th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, November 14th.

Kintara Therapeutics Stock Down 19.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KTRA traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 7,839,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,628. Kintara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.08 and a fifty-two week high of $0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.18.

Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Kintara Therapeutics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group downgraded Kintara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTRA. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 411.7% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 594,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 478,579 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 182.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 73,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 47,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kintara Therapeutics by 1,210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 722,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 667,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

Kintara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage drug development company, focuses on developing and commercializing anti-cancer therapies to treat cancer patients. It is developing two late-stage, Phase III-ready therapeutics, including VAL-083, a DNA-targeting agent for the treatment of drug-resistant solid tumors, such as glioblastoma multiforme, as well as other solid tumors, including ovarian cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, and diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma; and REM-001, a late stage photodynamic therapy for the treatment of cutaneous metastatic breast cancer, basal cell carcinoma nevus syndrome, and access graft failure in hemodialysis patients.

