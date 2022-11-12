KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Position Lowered by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC decreased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,807 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KKR. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,437,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,089,872 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $467,060,000 after buying an additional 2,060,385 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,694,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $625,290,000 after buying an additional 1,372,217 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,592,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $560,893,000 after buying an additional 1,057,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $65.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total value of $81,075,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,070,191.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $3,416,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,474,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,937,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 5,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $81,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 572,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,070,191.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KKR opened at $57.08 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.77 and a 1 year high of $79.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a PE ratio of -90.60, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is -98.41%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

