Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF) Short Interest Update

Kontrol Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:KNRLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a growth of 163.0% from the October 15th total of 23,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Kontrol Technologies Trading Up 6.4 %
KNRLF traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$0.89. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,221. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$0.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.94. Kontrol Technologies has a 52 week low of C$0.78 and a 52 week high of C$2.50.
About Kontrol Technologies
