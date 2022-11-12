Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY) Downgraded by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Krones (OTCMKTS:KRNTY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Krones from €110.00 ($110.00) to €112.00 ($112.00) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Krones Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRNTY opened at $51.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.03. Krones has a 12 month low of $37.67 and a 12 month high of $55.65.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

