Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.95-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.00 million-$247.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.01 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.83 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Lantheus has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $100.80.

Lantheus Stock Performance

LNTH stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.47. 1,336,342 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,058. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.43. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $87.47.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus ( NASDAQ:LNTH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. On average, analysts forecast that Lantheus will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total transaction of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,475,612.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $31,968.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,150 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.21, for a total value of $752,311.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 672,533 shares in the company, valued at $38,475,612.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,643. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LNTH. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $226,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

See Also

