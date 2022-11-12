Lazard Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,321 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,321 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.25% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $41,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.6% in the second quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 280 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.1% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $185.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.92 and a 12-month high of $218.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.08 and its 200 day moving average is $170.95. The company has a market capitalization of $19.20 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.12. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.68.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee bought 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee acquired 210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $167.75 per share, for a total transaction of $35,227.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 611 shares in the company, valued at $102,495.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.