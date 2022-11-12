Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,884 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.74% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $34,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the second quarter worth about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen acquired 53,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,976,555.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 69,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,623,760. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

NSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $73.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.29.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.81. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $36.75 and a twelve month high of $70.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.69.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.