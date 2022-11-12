Lazard Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 252.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 100,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,048 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $32,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 111.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 8.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 1,081.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 4,888 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 1,959.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 134,324 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,990,000 after purchasing an additional 127,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

SBAC opened at $297.98 on Friday. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a PE ratio of 80.32 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $282.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.48.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.42 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $366.00 to $309.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $340.07.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

