Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 377,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 65,254 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $28,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of WNS by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WNS by 52.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $123,000. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS opened at $83.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. WNS has a one year low of $67.07 and a one year high of $91.48.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WNS in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on WNS from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WNS from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.14.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

