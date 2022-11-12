Lazard Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,402 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,674 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.38% of Carlisle Companies worth $46,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Carlisle Companies by 6,250.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 132 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the first quarter worth $41,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 2.1 %

Carlisle Companies stock opened at $237.50 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $277.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $211.06 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CSL shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $363.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

See Also

