Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $33.05 Million Stock Position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 626,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 86,453 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 3.06% of Malibu Boats worth $33,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,233,000 after purchasing an additional 63,629 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 40.2% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Malibu Boats in the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 5.0% in the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 632,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,671,000 after purchasing an additional 30,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 9.9% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 36,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MBUU shares. KeyCorp set a $70.00 target price on Malibu Boats in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $94.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $89.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Malibu Boats currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.86.

NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $60.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.73 and its 200-day moving average is $55.88. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.30 and a 1-year high of $76.80.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $353.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

