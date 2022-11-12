Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $44.28 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $44,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Baidu Trading Up 3.9 %
BIDU stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $173.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80.
Baidu Profile
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.
