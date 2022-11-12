Lazard Asset Management LLC Has $44.28 Million Stock Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 297,744 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,476 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $44,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Baidu by 2,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Baidu by 342.5% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 26.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baidu alerts:

Baidu Trading Up 3.9 %

BIDU stock opened at $89.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. Baidu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $173.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $107.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Baidu Profile

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Baidu from $236.00 to $217.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.60.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.