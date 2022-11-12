Lazard Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 288.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 223,193 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,738 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of AmerisourceBergen worth $31,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABC shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $188.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 1.3 %

In other AmerisourceBergen news, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $3,488,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,231,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total transaction of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Robert P. Mauch sold 21,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,488,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,278,915 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,750,071 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABC opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52 week low of $113.68 and a 52 week high of $167.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.94.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is 22.89%.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

See Also

