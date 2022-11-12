Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 16,045 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 596,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,045 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.54% of Ingevity worth $37,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NGVT. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 6.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 137.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 178,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103,396 shares during the period. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 158.8% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,106 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 2.0% during the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 11.9% during the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NGVT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingevity from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.33.

Ingevity Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:NGVT opened at $78.69 on Friday. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $83.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.39 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 36.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

