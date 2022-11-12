Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 4,472 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,472 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $30,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Charter Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Charter Communications by 82.6% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Charter Communications stock opened at $394.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $423.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $703.65.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.01 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $13.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. Charter Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.50 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CHTR. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Charter Communications from $592.00 to $580.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus downgraded Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $393.00 to $370.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.35.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high-definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view services.

