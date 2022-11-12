Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03, reports. The company had revenue of $11.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.75 million. Leafly updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Leafly Stock Up 15.1 %

LFLY stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 429,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.75, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Leafly has a twelve month low of $0.59 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.69 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Leafly news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of Leafly stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,947,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,974,158.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Brendan Kennedy sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,947,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,974,158.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Samuel James Louis Martin sold 26,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.50, for a total transaction of $39,537.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 53,587 shares in the company, valued at $80,380.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 175,164 shares of company stock worth $274,169. Insiders own 21.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LFLY. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $12,192,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Founders Fund V Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,933,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,692,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter worth about $2,585,000. 22.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Leafly from $12.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. It offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications.

