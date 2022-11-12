Leede Jones Gab Downgrades Medical Facilities (TSE:DR) to Hold

Medical Facilities (TSE:DR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Leede Jones Gab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on DR. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Medical Facilities from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday.

Medical Facilities Stock Down 9.7 %

DR stock opened at C$8.29 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$9.66. The firm has a market capitalization of C$218.54 million and a PE ratio of 13.16. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of C$7.54 and a 12 month high of C$12.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

About Medical Facilities

Medical Facilities ( TSE:DR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$130.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.03 million. Equities analysts expect that Medical Facilities will post 1.1399999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company's specialty surgical hospitals provide surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and other pain management procedures; and other ancillary services, such as urgent care and occupational health.

