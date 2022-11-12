Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 132.7% from the October 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE BWG traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company had a trading volume of 31,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,643. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.56. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $13.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 17.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 391,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 58,894 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 49.7% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 46,479 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 104.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 64,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 33,246 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 27.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 119,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 25,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund by 2.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 937,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,895,000 after buying an additional 24,107 shares during the last quarter.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

