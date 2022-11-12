LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,477 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,669 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $2,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 137.4% in the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 634,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,420,000 after purchasing an additional 367,415 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 24.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,416 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of LendingClub by 29.6% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 205,469 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 46,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at approximately $856,000. 81.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on LC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of LendingClub from $40.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.75.

Shares of LC stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $9.34 and a 52 week high of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.91.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.95 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.88% and a return on equity of 21.55%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingClub Co. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 22,300 shares of company stock valued at $214,646. Corporate insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

