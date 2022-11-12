Liberty Media Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LMACU) Trading 0.1% Higher

Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU – Get Rating) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.03 and last traded at $10.01. 11,333 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 77,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.00.

Liberty Media Acquisition Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Media Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $696,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition by 199.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $938,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in Liberty Media Acquisition by 1,713.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 91,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 86,823 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Media Acquisition by 2.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 73,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period.

About Liberty Media Acquisition

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

