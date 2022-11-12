Lido wstETH (WSTETH) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $33.78 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 24% lower against the dollar. Lido wstETH has a market cap of $948.41 million and $33.78 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for about $1,369.85 or 0.08130198 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lido wstETH Token Profile

Lido wstETH was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Lido wstETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido wstETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lido wstETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lido wstETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

