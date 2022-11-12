Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,322 shares during the quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $204,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LYV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 96.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,698,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,041,000 after buying an additional 1,819,841 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 18.8% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,396,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,495 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 254.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,351,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,569,000 after purchasing an additional 969,976 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,385,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,537,000 after purchasing an additional 635,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,499,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,315,000 after purchasing an additional 317,335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,017,992.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,703,903.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,690,610 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYV stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $76.70. 1,261,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,765. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.53 and a 1-year high of $126.79. The stock has a market cap of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.57 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.59.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LYV. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $138.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

