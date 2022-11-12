LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Raised to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on LivePerson in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set an underperform rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on LivePerson from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on LivePerson to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

LPSN traded up $0.86 on Friday, hitting $14.06. 1,579,840 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.46. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $7.96 and a 12 month high of $48.85.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 107.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 385,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 48,707 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 643.8% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 527,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,877,000 after purchasing an additional 456,433 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 109,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 35,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 12,723.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce software and Gainshare solutions. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

