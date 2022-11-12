Locus Chain (LOCUS) Price Hits $0.0479 on Major Exchanges

Locus Chain (LOCUS) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Locus Chain token can now be bought for $0.0479 or 0.00000284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Locus Chain has a total market cap of $76.44 million and $1.13 million worth of Locus Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Locus Chain has traded down 30.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Locus Chain

Locus Chain launched on April 11th, 2018. Locus Chain’s total supply is 7,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,595,769,058 tokens. The official website for Locus Chain is locuschain.com. Locus Chain’s official Twitter account is @locuschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Locus Chain is medium.com/@locus_10211.

Locus Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Locus Chain is a state of the art blockchain protocol that can maintain stable transaction time even if the number of nodes and transactions increase using Account Wise Transaction Chain (AWTC). Through the use of AWTC, Locus Chain is able to provide high transaction speed for every user in the eco-system and the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Locus Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Locus Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Locus Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

