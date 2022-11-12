Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Lonza Group AG (OTCMKTS:LZAGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 97.0% from the October 15th total of 349,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 267,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

LZAGY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 650 to CHF 670 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Lonza Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Lonza Group from CHF 900 to CHF 770 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Lonza Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $725.40.

Shares of Lonza Group stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $55.73. The company had a trading volume of 78,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,590. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.21. Lonza Group has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $84.16.

Lonza Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, supplies various products and services for pharmaceutical, biotech, and nutrition markets in Europe, North and Central America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Biologics, Small Molecules, Cell & Gene, and Capsules & Health Ingredients segments.

