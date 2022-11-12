L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, an increase of 350.7% from the October 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 408,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €347.00 ($347.00) to €314.00 ($314.00) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Exane BNP Paribas cut L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on L’Oréal from €400.00 ($400.00) to €380.00 ($380.00) in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. BNP Paribas cut L’Oréal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on L’Oréal from €385.00 ($385.00) to €365.00 ($365.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $372.89.

L’Oréal Price Performance

LRLCY traded up $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.32. 257,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,760. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.02. L’Oréal has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $97.48.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

