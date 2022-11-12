Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Cut to $85.00

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lumentum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lumentum from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $79.08.

Lumentum Price Performance

LITE stock opened at $57.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.57. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $55.18 and a 52-week high of $108.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lumentum

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $422.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.99 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 17.99%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $836,326.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,946 shares in the company, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 8,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $836,326.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,286,473.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.47, for a total value of $811,979.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,884,509.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,620 shares of company stock worth $1,909,492 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Lumentum by 82.0% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 26,284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 11,844 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 17.9% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 2.3% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 63.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Institutional investors own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

