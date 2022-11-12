LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Trading 7.5% Higher

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $140.27 and last traded at $140.13. 215,248 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 196,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $130.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC downgraded LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €715.00 ($715.00) to €720.00 ($720.00) in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Societe Generale upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €850.00 ($850.00) to €862.00 ($862.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($840.00) to €710.00 ($710.00) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne from €840.00 ($840.00) to €845.00 ($845.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $768.57.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.72.

About LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne operates as a luxury goods company worldwide. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Clos des Lambrays, Château d'Yquem, Dom Pérignon, Ruinart, Moët & Chandon, Hennessy, Veuve Clicquot, Ardbeg, Château Cheval Blanc, Glenmorangie, Krug, Mercier, Chandon, Cape Mentelle, Newton Vineyard, Cloudy Bay, Belvedere, Terrazas de los Andes, Bodega Numanthia, Cheval des Andes, Woodinville, Ao Yun, Clos19, and Volcan de mi Tierra brands.

