LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.65-$0.68 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,534,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,053. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.74. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 41.74%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,719 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,084,000 after buying an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,431,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,116,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,510,000 after buying an additional 65,673 shares during the period. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

