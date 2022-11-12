MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.78-$0.82 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00 million-$182.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $179.28 million.

MACOM Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:MTSI traded up $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.04. The stock had a trading volume of 829,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,996. The company has a current ratio of 8.36, a quick ratio of 7.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. MACOM Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $42.85 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.92.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MTSI shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $72.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MACOM Technology Solutions

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total value of $225,870.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,441.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 50,000 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $3,225,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,194 shares in the company, valued at $31,101,513. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 3,394 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $225,870.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,646 shares in the company, valued at $1,307,441.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 183,246 shares of company stock valued at $11,634,788 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 44,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $311,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 26.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 69.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.