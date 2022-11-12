Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Macquarie Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MQBKY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Macquarie Group Stock Performance

MQBKY traded up $5.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $121.18. 6,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,656. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.54. Macquarie Group has a 1-year low of $95.85 and a 1-year high of $157.69.

Get Macquarie Group alerts:

Macquarie Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.7515 per share. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th.

About Macquarie Group

Macquarie Group Limited provides diversified financial services in Australia, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Macquarie Asset Management (MAM), Banking and Financial Services (BFS), Commodities and Global Markets (CGM), and Macquarie Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macquarie Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macquarie Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.