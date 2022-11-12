MAGIC Price Tops $0.27 on Major Exchanges (MAGIC)

MAGIC (MAGIC) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 12th. Over the last week, MAGIC has traded down 43.1% against the U.S. dollar. One MAGIC token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001624 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MAGIC has a market capitalization of $56.09 million and approximately $704,991.58 worth of MAGIC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MAGIC alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000354 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.45 or 0.00590608 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,180.14 or 0.30763833 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000352 BTC.

MAGIC Token Profile

MAGIC launched on September 1st, 2021. MAGIC’s total supply is 339,645,510 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,936,888 tokens. The official website for MAGIC is www.treasure.lol. MAGIC’s official Twitter account is @treasure_dao and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAGIC’s official message board is medium.com/@treasure_dao.

MAGIC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Treasure bridges the growing network of metaverses through an open and composable approach to the convergence of NFTs, DeFi and Gaming. Cross-ecosystem ties are bolstered through an interrelated resource model; $MAGIC (Power), Treasures (NFT | Resources) and Legions (NFT | Players)Bridgeworld is the flagship product of Treasure:Bridgeworld, or Legions, as they are represented by is an undercurrent world beneath the undulating waves of other worlds. Unseen, independent, but ever-present. In Bridgeworld, players are the soul and Legions are the bodies fallen from myriads of other worlds. Players take control of Legions and Mine, Farm, Craft, Quest, Battle, and more to propagate and build the Bridgeworld together.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAGIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MAGIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MAGIC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MAGIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MAGIC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.