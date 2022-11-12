Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Receives $74.69 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.77.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGA. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Magna International from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Magna International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Magna International from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th.

NYSE:MGA opened at $62.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.52. Magna International has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.90%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Sciencast Management LP raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,979 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 6,447 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Magna International by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 1,609.3% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Magna International by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

