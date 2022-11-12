Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, an increase of 235.7% from the October 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of MNSEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 25,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.55.
Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile
