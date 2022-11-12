Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) Short Interest Update

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:MNSEF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, an increase of 235.7% from the October 15th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Magnis Energy Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MNSEF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 25,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,048. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. Magnis Energy Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.16 and a twelve month high of $0.55.

Magnis Energy Technologies Company Profile

Magnis Energy Technologies Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States, Australia, and Tanzania. It primarily explores for natural flake graphite used in batteries for storing electrical energy. The company holds a 100% interest in the Nachu graphite project located in south-east Tanzania.

