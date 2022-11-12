Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 22.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGNI. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Magnite from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Magnite to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.63.

MGNI stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 1.99. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $123.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.86 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Magnite by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Magnite in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

