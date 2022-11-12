Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF) Short Interest Update

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (OTCMKTS:MAHMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 71,500 shares, a growth of 74.4% from the October 15th total of 41,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 715.0 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mahindra & Mahindra in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of MAHMF stock remained flat at $16.14 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $14.10. Mahindra & Mahindra has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $16.44.

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited provides mobility products and farm solutions in India and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, Farm Equipment, Financial Services, Hospitality, Real Estate, and Others segments. It offers parts and assemblies for aerospace and defense sectors; passenger and commercial vehicles, trucks, buses, vans, cars, utility vehicles, and electric vehicles; watercrafts; motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; construction equipment, such as backhoe loaders under the Mahindra EarthMaster brand; and road construction equipment comprising motor graders under the Mahindra RoadMaster brand.

