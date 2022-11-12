Mangham Associates LLC Purchases 13,800 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Mangham Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Get Rating) by 32.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Brookfield Renewable comprises 2.1% of Mangham Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mangham Associates LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable in the second quarter worth $27,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 577,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,538,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 63.3% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 266,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,486,000 after buying an additional 103,444 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 53.9% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 28.4% in the second quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. 69.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Renewable alerts:

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

NYSE BEPC traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $32.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,727. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.06.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s payout ratio is -228.57%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Brookfield Renewable Profile

(Get Rating)

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable energy power generating facilities primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 12,723 megawatts. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.