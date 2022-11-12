Manifold Finance 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $455,050.30 (FOLD)

Manifold Finance (FOLD) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Manifold Finance has a total market capitalization of $133.07 million and $455,050.30 worth of Manifold Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manifold Finance token can now be bought for approximately $15.72 or 0.00093510 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Manifold Finance has traded 63.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Manifold Finance

Manifold Finance’s genesis date was May 27th, 2021. Manifold Finance’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The official website for Manifold Finance is manifoldfinance.com. Manifold Finance’s official Twitter account is @foldfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Manifold Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Manifold is a multi-protocol middleware solution to improve connectivity between DeFi products.YCabal creates a virtualized mempool (i.e. a MEV-relay network) that aggregates transactions (batching), such transactions include:Users can opt-in and send transactions to YCabal and in return for not having to pay for gas for their transaction, Manifold Finance batch process it and take the arbitrage profit from it. Risk by inventory price risk is carried by a Vault, where Vault depositers are returned the profit the YCabal realizes.”

