Mannatech, Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:MTEX)

Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th.

Mannatech has increased its dividend by an average of 21.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

MTEX opened at $21.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.19. Mannatech has a 1 year low of $15.49 and a 1 year high of $41.34.

Mannatech ( NASDAQ:MTEX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $34.98 million during the quarter. Mannatech had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 3.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MTEX shares. TheStreet upgraded Mannatech from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mannatech in a report on Saturday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Rating) by 1,090.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

