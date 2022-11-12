Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Increased to C$24.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC – Get Rating) (NYSE:MFC) had its price objective lifted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$23.50 to C$24.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on MFC. Scotiabank raised Manulife Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Manulife Financial to C$24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$26.67.

Shares of Manulife Financial stock opened at C$23.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.04, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.39. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of C$20.81 and a twelve month high of C$28.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$44.43 billion and a PE ratio of 6.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$22.30 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.87.

Manulife Financial ( TSE:MFC Get Rating ) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$14.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manulife Financial will post 18.950001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.61%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 32.82%.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$337,984.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30. In other news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 16,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total value of C$394,314.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$318,373.86. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,926 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.27, for a total transaction of C$337,984.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$424,482.30.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

