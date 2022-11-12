Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 208.9% from the October 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Marine Petroleum Trust Trading Up 0.9 %

MARPS traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,630. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.10. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $32.00.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.262 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust in a report on Tuesday. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2022, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

