Mark FitzPatrick Buys 21 Shares of Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Mark FitzPatrick acquired 21 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 904 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £189.84 ($218.58).
Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, September 8th, Mark FitzPatrick acquired 20 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 924 ($10.64) per share, for a total transaction of £184.80 ($212.78).
Prudential Stock Performance
Shares of LON:PRU opened at GBX 1,000.50 ($11.52) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.51 billion and a PE ratio of 2,440.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 902.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 954.98. Prudential plc has a 12 month low of GBX 782.40 ($9.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,516.50 ($17.46).
Prudential Company Profile
Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.
