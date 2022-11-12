Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 120 ($1.38) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.
Marks Electrical Group Price Performance
Shares of LON:MRK opened at GBX 72.26 ($0.83) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £75.84 million and a P/E ratio of 2,408.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 61.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.04. Marks Electrical Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 55 ($0.63) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 128 ($1.47).
About Marks Electrical Group
Marks Electrical Group PLC operates as an online electrical retailer in the United Kingdom. It sells, delivers, and installs domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021.
