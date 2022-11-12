Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF) Short Interest Update

Marlowe plc (OTCMKTS:MRLWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,900 shares, an increase of 297.3% from the October 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 89.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on shares of Marlowe in a research note on Monday, September 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Marlowe Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MRLWF remained flat at $9.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. Marlowe has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $9.64.

Marlowe Company Profile

Marlowe plc provides compliance services and software in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Testing, Inspection & Certification. It offers health and safety, HR and employment law compliance, occupational health, and risk management software; a range of fire safety and security services; and integrated water treatment, hygiene, testing, monitoring, wastewater, and engineering services.

See Also

