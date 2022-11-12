Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) PT Lowered to $7.00

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Marqeta in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.25 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Marqeta from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $11.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Marqeta to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.61.

MQ stock opened at $7.53 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.50. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.14 million. Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.59% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marqeta will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MQ. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after acquiring an additional 28,882,196 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta in the first quarter valued at approximately $137,389,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Marqeta by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,774,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,164,000 after purchasing an additional 186,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Marqeta by 785.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,004,000 after buying an additional 7,438,632 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

