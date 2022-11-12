Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.51-$6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.77-$1.84 EPS.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $5.80 on Friday, reaching $163.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,634,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,087,565. Marriott International has a twelve month low of $131.01 and a twelve month high of $195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $150.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.86.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $150.00 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Marriott International from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $176.43.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $407,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Rating)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.