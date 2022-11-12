Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.51-$6.58 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $6.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Marriott International also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.77-$1.84 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Marriott International to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $176.43.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock traded up $5.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $163.78. 2,634,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,087,565. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33. The company has a market cap of $51.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International has a 52-week low of $131.01 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $150.50 and a 200 day moving average of $154.86.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

Marriott International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that allows the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 13,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.77, for a total value of $2,220,715.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,972.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 12.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAR. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Marriott International by 625.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the first quarter worth about $201,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the first quarter worth approximately $285,000. 70.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

