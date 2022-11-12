Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,797 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,033.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,984,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 13,711,761 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,321,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,097,000 after purchasing an additional 430,556 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,808,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,604,000 after purchasing an additional 115,392 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,408,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,356,000 after purchasing an additional 26,958 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,854,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,334,000 after purchasing an additional 16,711 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

SCHZ stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.43. 508,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,396. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.18. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $43.86 and a 1 year high of $54.45.

